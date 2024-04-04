Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE:ESI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after buying an additional 183,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after buying an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

