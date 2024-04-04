Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday after Erste Group Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $787.25 and last traded at $778.44. 1,094,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,185,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $763.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $737.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

