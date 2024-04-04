Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 55.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 18.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Employers by 247.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Employers

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.