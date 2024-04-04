Endeavor Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 44,881 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical volume of 19,800 call options.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EDR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

