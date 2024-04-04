Endeavor Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 44,881 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical volume of 19,800 call options.
Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE EDR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavor Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on EDR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.
Get Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavor Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.