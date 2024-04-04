Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.