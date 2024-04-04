Entergy Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

ETR stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

