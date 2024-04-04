Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

