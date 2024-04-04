Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.62

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 652528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

