EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $43.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,678,000 after purchasing an additional 265,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

