Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $176.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 163,797 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

