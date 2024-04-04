Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra Resources Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

