Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Annovis Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Annovis Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANVS. Brookline Capital Management lowered Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

