Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Imperial Oil Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

IMO stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 44.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after acquiring an additional 128,940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,067,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

