Eric Born Purchases 3,030 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider Eric Born bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,063.65).

Grafton Group Price Performance

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 988.60 ($12.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 976.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 896.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. Grafton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.89).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.06) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grafton Group

Grafton Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.