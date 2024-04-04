Eric St Clair Stobart Purchases 3,250 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.50 ($9,016.44).

Utilico Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Utilico Emerging Markets stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.77) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 203.26 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £427.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.64.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Utilico Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Stories

