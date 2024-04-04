ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

APD stock opened at $239.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.01. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.