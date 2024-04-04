ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $375.93 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $376.07. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

