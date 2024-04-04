ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

