ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $153.14 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

