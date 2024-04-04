ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $477.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.44 and a 200 day moving average of $428.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.97 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

