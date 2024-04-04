ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 995 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $89.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

