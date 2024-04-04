ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

