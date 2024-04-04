ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

