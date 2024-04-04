ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

