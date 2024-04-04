ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.