Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

