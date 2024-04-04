Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $60.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Establishment Labs traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.09. 325,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 451,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESTA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $14,680,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

