Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 1,150,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,524,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Specifically, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,540 shares of company stock valued at $702,395. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $736.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 256,139 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

