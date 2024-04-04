Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Excellon Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

