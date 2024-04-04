Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 13,300 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $15,645.54.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 135.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

