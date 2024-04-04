Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,080 shares in the company, valued at $164,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,080 shares in the company, valued at $164,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,727 shares in the company, valued at $259,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 420,473 shares of company stock worth $709,347 and sold 507,981 shares worth $949,122. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Expensify by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Expensify by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 86,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expensify by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFY opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

