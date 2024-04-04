Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 18,646 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $98,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.