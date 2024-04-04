Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Halliburton by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

