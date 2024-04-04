Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $544.68 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

