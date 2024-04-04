Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 5,455 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

