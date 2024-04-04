Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

