Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

TPVG opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

