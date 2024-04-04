Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.0 %

CAT opened at $375.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $376.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.50 and a 200 day moving average of $290.24.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

