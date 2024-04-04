Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

