Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average of $180.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

