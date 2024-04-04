Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

