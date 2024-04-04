Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

