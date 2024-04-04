Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,746,000 after acquiring an additional 519,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

