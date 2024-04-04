Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

