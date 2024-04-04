Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $239.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

