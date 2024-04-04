Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $274.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.