Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,360 shares of company stock worth $6,803,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.