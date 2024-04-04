Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.42 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.67.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $814.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $808.21 and a 200-day moving average of $747.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.