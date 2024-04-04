Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.17 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

