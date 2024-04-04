Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $88.65 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

